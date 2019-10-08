David Richard "Dick" Nanney

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Richard "Dick" Nanney.
Service Information
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC
28509
(252)-745-4966
Obituary
Send Flowers

David Richard "Dick" Nanney

AURORA - David Richard "Dick" Nanney, 88, of Aurora passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.

He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church and attended Calvary Baptist Church.

He was raised on the family farm and is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. After the military he ran heavy equipment before employment with TexasGulf. He retired as a supervisor, after 26 years of service with PCS Phosphate. He then ran and operated a crop dusting business until the age of 75. He enjoyed fishing and flying and taught many others to fly. He was also a certified airplane mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack & Nellie Nanney; two brothers, Jimmy and Melvin; and two sisters, Anna Laura and Mildred.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Nanney; children, David "Richie" Nanney, Kim Toler and husband, Johnnie, and John "Dudley" Nanney and wife, Karen; stepsons, Doug Cross and wife, Patricia, and Don Cross and wife, Kay; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 9th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Wingard officiating. Interment will follow immediately in New Bern Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Bryant Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.