Dean Eason
AYDEN - Mr. Dean Eason, 50, of Ayden passed away on September 14, 2019.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel.
Mr. Eason was a native of Sampson Co., NC and spent most of his life in the Ayden Community. He was a former employee of Hall's Electrical Co. and was currently employed by Pitt Electrical Co.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ammie Eason; mother, Linda Corbett Eason; grandmothers, Lillian Earle Corbett and Maggie H. Eason.
He is surivied by his daughter, Ashley Eason, of New Bern; granddaughter, Anneliese Mitchell; and sister, Amy Chesnut, of Apex, NC.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service of Ayden.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 18, 2019