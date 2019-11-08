Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra C. Lilley. View Sign Service Information PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 (252)-946-4144 Send Flowers Obituary

Debra C. Lilley



CHOCOWINITY - Mrs. Debra Charlette Cherry Lilley, age 59, a resident of Chocowinity, died Thursday November 7, 2019 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville.



A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday November 9, 2019 at Snowd Branch Church of God. Pastor Randy Wallace will officiate. Burial will follow at Snowd Branch Church Cemetery. Pallbearers include Kelvin Harding, Walter Alligood, Charles Roman, Mack Beddard, Benny Mizzell, and John Davis Jr.



Mrs. Lilley was born in Beaufort County on July 9, 1960 to the late Charles Leon Cherry and Margaret Gold Cherry. On March 4, 1995 she married Howard Lee Lilley. She was a former member of Snowd Branch Church of God and currently a member of 15th Street Church of God, where she taught children's Sunday School and sang on the praise and worship team. Mrs. Lilley enjoyed flowers, crafting and painting.



Survivors include her husband Howard Lilley of the home, two sons, Gary Woolard and wife Rebecca of Boone, Christopher Woolard and wife Carli of Vanceboro, four grandchildren, Blakely Woolard, Macyn Woolard, Tyton Woolard, Virginia Gold Woolard, a sister, Margaret Ann Beddard and husband Roland "Mack", and her chihuahua, Chloe.



She is preceded in death by her two sisters, Brenda Taylor and Janet Sherrod.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday November 8, 2019 at Snowd Branch Church of God and other times at their home.



Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the Marion L. Shepard Cancer Center, 1209 Brown Street, Washington, NC 27889 or to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4594, New York, NY 10163-4594.



