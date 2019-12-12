Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Demi Owen Mack. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Demi Owen Mack



GREENVILLE - Demi Owen Mack, 80, became one of the great cloud of witnesses on Monday, December 9 at Vidant Medical Center.



A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville NC. Please wear blue and gold in honor of Demi's undying love for the West Virginia Mountaineers. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 - 8 p.m., at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 E. 5th Street, Greenville, NC. A green burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest, NC.



Demi asked Jesus to take first place in his life and became friends with Jesus in 1950. Since then, Demi found so much joy in attending church; singing in the church choir; teaching small groups; leading on deacon, usher, and trustee boards; serving others as Gideon, Baptist Men missions, food pantry, and ramp ministry, among so many other church activities. Demi was a family man. There was nothing better to him than playing games, going on vacation, enjoying meals, putting together puzzles, or telling stories with family members. He never met a stranger. Whether tutoring his kids or grandkids in math, helping put together school projects, cheering and dancing in the stands while kids and grandkids competed or performed, or even calling out French terms in a West Virginia accent to help the kids study, Demi was always ready to support his kids and grandkids, even once they all grew up.



Demi loved to garden, create things in his shop or the kitchen, and cheer ever so animatedly for his beloved WV Mountaineers. Born in Kimberly, WV, Demi lived with his family on Bills Creek Road as well as in Nitro, WV, where he graduated from Nitro High School. He later moved to Huntington, WV, where he worked for the Army Corps of Engineers. He and his family also lived in Battle Creek, MI, Rochester, MN, and Charlotte, NC while working for IBM as an engineer and project manager. He retired to Greenville, NC. A lifelong learner, Demi attended WV Tech, WV State College, Western Michigan University, and University of North Carolina at Charlotte.



Demi joined in Paradise his parents, Wilma Irene and Owen Othel Mack, as well as son, Demi Owen Mack II, daughter, Jessica Lee Mack, son-in-law Kemp Ewing, and granddaughter, Kirsten Jana Waybright.



Demi will one day be joined by his wife, Sue Annette Mack; daughters, Jonda Sue Byler and Terese Renea Ewing; sisters, Iris Mack Dayoub and Wanda Mack Collins; grandchildren, Christopher Wayne Wilson, Andrew Jay Wilson, Nicholas Lee Wilson, Kelsey Taylor Waybright, Kyle Matthew Waybright, Courtney Madison Ewing, and Emma Caroline Ewing; and great grandchildren, Artlyn Nicole Waybright and Jameson Tyler Fralic.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his name to Opendoor Church Dream Scholarship Program, 4584 Reedy Branch Rd, Winterville, NC 28590 or The Memorial Baptist Church Food Pantry, 1510 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Demi Owen MackGREENVILLE - Demi Owen Mack, 80, became one of the great cloud of witnesses on Monday, December 9 at Vidant Medical Center.A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville NC. Please wear blue and gold in honor of Demi's undying love for the West Virginia Mountaineers. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 - 8 p.m., at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 E. 5th Street, Greenville, NC. A green burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest, NC.Demi asked Jesus to take first place in his life and became friends with Jesus in 1950. Since then, Demi found so much joy in attending church; singing in the church choir; teaching small groups; leading on deacon, usher, and trustee boards; serving others as Gideon, Baptist Men missions, food pantry, and ramp ministry, among so many other church activities. Demi was a family man. There was nothing better to him than playing games, going on vacation, enjoying meals, putting together puzzles, or telling stories with family members. He never met a stranger. Whether tutoring his kids or grandkids in math, helping put together school projects, cheering and dancing in the stands while kids and grandkids competed or performed, or even calling out French terms in a West Virginia accent to help the kids study, Demi was always ready to support his kids and grandkids, even once they all grew up.Demi loved to garden, create things in his shop or the kitchen, and cheer ever so animatedly for his beloved WV Mountaineers. Born in Kimberly, WV, Demi lived with his family on Bills Creek Road as well as in Nitro, WV, where he graduated from Nitro High School. He later moved to Huntington, WV, where he worked for the Army Corps of Engineers. He and his family also lived in Battle Creek, MI, Rochester, MN, and Charlotte, NC while working for IBM as an engineer and project manager. He retired to Greenville, NC. A lifelong learner, Demi attended WV Tech, WV State College, Western Michigan University, and University of North Carolina at Charlotte.Demi joined in Paradise his parents, Wilma Irene and Owen Othel Mack, as well as son, Demi Owen Mack II, daughter, Jessica Lee Mack, son-in-law Kemp Ewing, and granddaughter, Kirsten Jana Waybright.Demi will one day be joined by his wife, Sue Annette Mack; daughters, Jonda Sue Byler and Terese Renea Ewing; sisters, Iris Mack Dayoub and Wanda Mack Collins; grandchildren, Christopher Wayne Wilson, Andrew Jay Wilson, Nicholas Lee Wilson, Kelsey Taylor Waybright, Kyle Matthew Waybright, Courtney Madison Ewing, and Emma Caroline Ewing; and great grandchildren, Artlyn Nicole Waybright and Jameson Tyler Fralic.In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his name to Opendoor Church Dream Scholarship Program, 4584 Reedy Branch Rd, Winterville, NC 28590 or The Memorial Baptist Church Food Pantry, 1510 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville NC 27858.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close