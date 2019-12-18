Diane Joy Snoddy DaRe

Diane Joy Snoddy DaRe

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Diane Joy Snoddy DaRe, 83, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at her home.

A private funeral mass will be held.

Mrs. DaRe was born in Northampton Co., Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Bangor High School and worked for the Bangor school district. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.

Mrs. DaRe was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Ballad Snoddy and Hilda Mae Hahn Snoddy; and 2 sisters, Robin Thatcher and Karen Hummer.

She is survived by her: husband, Angelo J. DaRe; 2 daughters, Donna Bowling and husband, Mark, of Winterville and Dina DaRe of Raleigh, NC; 2 grandchildren, Julia and Katherine Bowling; and sister, Wanda Christman of Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 18, 2019
