Diane Joy Snoddy DaRe
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Diane Joy Snoddy DaRe, 83, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at her home.
A private funeral mass will be held.
Mrs. DaRe was born in Northampton Co., Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Bangor High School and worked for the Bangor school district. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.
Mrs. DaRe was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Ballad Snoddy and Hilda Mae Hahn Snoddy; and 2 sisters, Robin Thatcher and Karen Hummer.
She is survived by her: husband, Angelo J. DaRe; 2 daughters, Donna Bowling and husband, Mark, of Winterville and Dina DaRe of Raleigh, NC; 2 grandchildren, Julia and Katherine Bowling; and sister, Wanda Christman of Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 18, 2019