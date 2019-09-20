Diane Lorraine Coyne

Guest Book
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:30 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Obituary
Diane Lorraine Coyne

GREENVILLE - Diane Lorraine Coyne, 62, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her home in Greenville, NC, after a courageous battle with Cancer.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 4:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 3:30 PM, at the funeral home.

She was a full-time loving and caring mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Daniel T. Coyne; her brother; and her father.

She is survived by her three daughters, Jessica, Mary, and Lauren; loving son, Danny; and her mother, sister, and 2 brothers. She was a very loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Hannah, Eli, Alby, and Rylee.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 20, 2019
