Diane Lorraine CoyneGREENVILLE - Diane Lorraine Coyne, 62, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her home in Greenville, NC, after a courageous battle with Cancer.A memorial service will be held Saturday at 4:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 3:30 PM, at the funeral home.She was a full-time loving and caring mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all.Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Daniel T. Coyne; her brother; and her father.She is survived by her three daughters, Jessica, Mary, and Lauren; loving son, Danny; and her mother, sister, and 2 brothers. She was a very loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Hannah, Eli, Alby, and Rylee.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com . As published in The Daily Reflector