Dixie McNeill Ray
GREENVILLE - Dixie McNeill Ray, 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home.
A very brief memorial service will be held Saturday at 4pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 E. 5th Street, Greenville, NC 27858. The family will receive friends following the service.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, John Samuel McNeill and Beulah Dashner McNeill, and by her brother, Dr. Samuel Parrish McNeill.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, George Douglas Ray; son, Gavin Dashner Ray; daughter, Shaela Ray Light (Douglas); grandchildren, Dylan Ray and Chandler Ray; sister, Norah McNeill Moore; sisters-in-law, Maxine Ray Marx and Camille Lowe McNeill.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 1, 2019