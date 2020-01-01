Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolly Scarborough Whitford. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Buxton United Methodist Church Buxton , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FARMVILLE - Mrs. Dolly Scarborough Whitford, 94, passed away Christmas Day on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.



A memorial service will be conducted on the 4th day of January, 2020 at 2 PM at the Buxton United Methodist Church (Buxton, North Carolina), officiated by Pastor Toni Wood. A reception will take place in the church fellowship hall, following the memorial service. Burial will be held in the Midgette Family Cemetery in Buxton.



Mrs. Whitford, a native of the Buxton Community of Dare County, was the daughter of the late Archie Zelithe and Christinia Midgette Scarborough. She married Artis Lee Whitford on February 22, 1947 and lived in several locations, including Juneau, Alaska, due to his service as a United States Coast Guard Officer, over a career span of 28 years.



Following her husband's retirement in 1972, they settled in Buxton, prior to moving to Greenville in 1976. After her husband's death, Mrs. Whitford moved to Little River, SC for several years, prior to returning to Hatteras Island from 2002-2008 with her daughter and her family. Mrs. Whitford lived the remainder of her life in Greenville.



She enjoyed a full and satisfying life in her 94 years. She was a homemaker that thoroughly enjoyed cooking for family and friends, gardening, flowers, and treasured her family and time spent with them. She loved bowling and dancing with Artis, the love of her life and she enjoyed many memorable times in the Greenville Cotillion Club. She was active in Eastern Star and a lifetime member of the Buxton United Methodist Church on Hatteras Island.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whitford was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, who passed away in 1990; sisters, Christinia S. Dicksey and Myra S. Neuman and brother, Archie Z. Scarborough, Jr.



She is survived by her daughters, Gloria (Susan) Whitford Levi and husband, Steven, and Deborah Whitford Isturis, all of Anchorage, Alaska, and Brenda Leigh(Bren) Whitford of Greenville; grandchildren, Charlotte Chandler Spigner, Leda Susan Olson, Brandon G. and Michael Ray-Lee Isturis.



The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Buxton United Methodist Church - Building Fund, 48221 Buxton Back Road, Buxton, NC 27920; or PruittCares Foundation, 1626 Jergens Court, Norcorss, Georgia, 30093.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

