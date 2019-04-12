Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Clark Taunton. View Sign

Dolores Clark Taunton



RICHMOND MILL - Dolores Clark Taunton, 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, NC. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at McDougald Funeral Home, Laurinburg, NC, followed by a graveside service at Pine Crest Cemetery, Gibson, NC.



Dolores was born June 24, 1935 in Richmond Mill, NC to the late Edward and Ruth Clark and attended Laurel Hill School where she was Salutatorian of her high school class. In 1952, she married Harold Dean Taunton, Sr. and served by his side as a devoted pastor's wife for 53 years throughout Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina. During these years, she also worked at Belk, J.C. Penney, and Carolina Telephone. They retired to Greenville, NC in 2006.



Along with her husband of 66 years, Dolores is survived by two sons, Harold Dean Taunton, Jr.(Kathy) of Raleigh, NC and James Grant Taunton (June) of Greenville, NC; Grandchildren, Jameson (Brooke) Taunton, Sandy Taunton, Jared (Nina) Taunton, Jordan (Ashton) Taunton; great grandchildren, Camden Taunton and Turner Taunton.



Arrangements handled by McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium, 305 E. Church Street, Laurinburg, NC 28353.



Online condolences may be made at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Dolores Clark TauntonRICHMOND MILL - Dolores Clark Taunton, 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, NC. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at McDougald Funeral Home, Laurinburg, NC, followed by a graveside service at Pine Crest Cemetery, Gibson, NC.Dolores was born June 24, 1935 in Richmond Mill, NC to the late Edward and Ruth Clark and attended Laurel Hill School where she was Salutatorian of her high school class. In 1952, she married Harold Dean Taunton, Sr. and served by his side as a devoted pastor's wife for 53 years throughout Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina. During these years, she also worked at Belk, J.C. Penney, and Carolina Telephone. They retired to Greenville, NC in 2006.Along with her husband of 66 years, Dolores is survived by two sons, Harold Dean Taunton, Jr.(Kathy) of Raleigh, NC and James Grant Taunton (June) of Greenville, NC; Grandchildren, Jameson (Brooke) Taunton, Sandy Taunton, Jared (Nina) Taunton, Jordan (Ashton) Taunton; great grandchildren, Camden Taunton and Turner Taunton.Arrangements handled by McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium, 305 E. Church Street, Laurinburg, NC 28353.Online condolences may be made at www.mcdougald.com As published in The Daily Reflector Funeral Home McDougald Funeral Home & Crematorium

305 East Church Street

Laurinburg , NC 28353

(910) 276-2200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close