Donald Francis Octigan
GREENVILLE - Mr. Donald Francis Octigan, 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
A Mass of Resurrection in St. Peter Catholic Church will be held Friday at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 AM at the church.
Son of the late James and Jeannette Octigan, Donald was born in East Hartford, Connecticut on September 26, 1932. He was in the Navy and stationed at Cherry Point. He was also a brick mason by trade, owner of Octigan Masonry, and a hardworking man. He had a strong work ethic with a no-foolishness attitude. His side pleasures were working in his yard, trimming bushes, and taking care of his numerous plants and flowers. He enjoyed taking trips to the NC and Virginia mountains. He was quite the artist and had many canvas paintings. He enjoyed cutting figures out of plywood and painting them for each season.
He was also a member of St. Peter and St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, and a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Jane Octigan; brothers, Warren and Bud Octigan; and sisters, Jean Frederick and Phyllis Octigan.
He is survived by his daughter, Betty O. Dorsey and husband, Tommy; sons, Bill Octigan and wife, Carolyn, Don Octigan and wife, Brenda, and Charles Octigan, all of Greenville; 5 grandchildren, Marissa Dorsey, Cora Ann Garrett, Christina Davenport, Billy Octigan, Don Octigan, II., and Adrienne Baker; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Lenore Lane of Connecticut; and sister-in-law, Peggy Jameison of Greenville, NC.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 27, 2019