Donald Haddock

Donald Haddock



WINTERVILLE - Donald Haddock, 89, of Winterville, passed away on October 1, 2019. He was born on January 16, 1930 in Pitt Co., NC to Robert and Maybelle Haddock.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jesse and Bill Haddock and one daughter, Rosanna Haddock.



Donald attended Winterville School where he excelled at sports and was named "Most Athletic" of his graduating class. He went on to study at NC State College and graduated in 1952 with a dual degree in Agronomy and Agriculture Engineering. After college, he served in the United States Air Force during the



He was employed for over 30 years with the National Weather Service as a Weather Officer. After retiring from the Nat'l Weather Service, he worked as an Editor for the Dept. of Agriculture for several years.



Donald retired full-time to Winterville, NC where he enjoyed farming with his partner and wife by his side. Together they tended their land and enjoyed the fruits of their labor. He was often found working at and attending the local Farmer's Market. In his spare time, he enjoyed putting his skills to use to help others in their time of need. He never met a stranger and opened his heart to everyone. His love of the Lord led him to be a longtime member of Rose Hill FWB Church.



He is survived by his loving wife of 31years, Nita Haddock, of the home; one daughter, Donna Haddock Bell and husband, Eric, of Winterville; three sons, Robert Haddock and wife, Minnie, of San Antonio, TX, Donald Haddock and wife, Cleo, of Winterville and Jesse Haddock, of Raleigh; one brother, Roger Haddock, of Winterville. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Jackie McCurdy, Danielle Ojeda, Robert Haddock, Kristen Huey, Melissa Free, Emily-Rose Haddock and Evelyn Bell; several great grandchildren; his former wife, Rosa Haddock and many other loving family members and friends.



The family will receive friends on Friday October 4, 2019 from 2-4pm at Rose Hill FWB Church. Funeral Service, with Military Honors, will follow in the church sanctuary. Interment will be private for the family.



You may send online condolences to



As published in The Daily Reflector

Korean War . Donald went on to continue his education and earned a degree in Meteorology from Florida State College.

