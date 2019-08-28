Donald "Donnie" J. Arthur, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Donald (Donnie) J. Arthur, Jr., 44, died Friday, August 24, 2019.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park.
Donnie is preceded in death by his mother Millie Arthur and father Donald J. Arthur, Sr.
He is survived by his sister Elizabeth Arthur.
Memorial contributions may be made to Port Health Services, 4300-110 Sapphire Court, Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in The Daily Reflector
