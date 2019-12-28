Donald Nelson Walston
FARMVILLE - Donald Nelson Walston, age 78, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 29, at 3:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Dr. Rick Bailey. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 until 3:00 P.M.
Mr. Walston was a member of the First Baptist Church of Farmville and was retired from the US Postal service after thirty years. He was preceded in death by his parents, M.A. "Pete" and Ruth Walston; and a brother, Michael Walston. Mr. Walston was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. His interests included camping, fishing, trips to the beach, working on cars, and playing and listening to country music.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Walston of the home; daughter, Jennifer Pugh and husband, Sam of Randleman; son, Greg Walston and wife, Sara of Mint Hill; sisters, Carol Joyner of Farmville; and Kay Ginn and husband, Lionel of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Ben Pugh and fiance;, Alexis Wirt, Matt Pugh, and Joey Walston.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Dr. Steven Hamstead, Pruitt Hospice, and caregivers, Erin, Val, and Kaleigh.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Redeemed, P.O. Box 34, Farmville, NC 27828, or the .
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 28, 2019