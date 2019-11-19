Donald Ray Wensing
GREENVILLE - Donald Ray Wensing, 89, born on May 5, 1930, left this world to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23rd, at 2 PM in the Brown Chapel at Cypress Glen, 100 Hickory Street, Greenville, NC, with a reception in the Four Seasons Room, following the service.
Don was born in Detroit, Michigan to Ray and Lillian Wensing. He graduated from Grove City College in 1952, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1952 and was honorably discharged as a 1st lieutenant in 1954. Don met his wife Casey at Grove City College. They were later married on December 20, 1952, and raised 5 children. Don worked as Chief Metallurgist for Marlin Rockwell Ball and Bearing Company in Jamestown, New York from 1954 - to 1969. He moved to Philadelphia in 1969 to work for SKF Industries as their chief Metallurgist, and retired in 1992 as Technical Director USA. He traveled extensively and was well renowned in his field, holding a spot in Who's Who for several years.
He leaves behind to treasure his memory, his wife of 67 years, Casey; his children, Scott (Andrea) Wensing, Michelle (Gene) Graziosi, Michael (Stacey) Wensing, and Megan Bernate; grandchildren, Brandon (Kyra) Wensing, Kellie Wensing, Casey and Keith Graziosi, Benjamin Bernate, Austin Wensing, Zoie Hebert, and Myles Hebert.
Preceding him in death are his son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Lisa Wensing; grandson, Donnie Bernate; and sister and brother-in-law, Gerry and Byron Few.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 19, 2019