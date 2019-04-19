Donald "Donnie" Waylon Hodges
BELVOIR - Donald "Donnie" Waylon Hodges, 68, passed away April 17, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center. The family will receive friends at Smith Funeral Service on Saturday evening, April 20, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Donnie was a former member of the Falkland Rescue Squad and Belvoir Fire Department and was beloved by his community.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Furney "Doc" Hodges and Maggie Frances Pollard Hodges, a brother, William Hodges; sister, Francine Hardee, and grandson, Noah James Bullock.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 44 years, Brenda P. Hodges; daughters, Venus Elks, (James) and Angela Hodges (Jimmy); 5 grandchildren, Trenton Bullock, Christian Bullock, Raven Sparrow (Cameron), Dakota Elks and Vanessa Goodman; one great grandchild, Aiyana Rose Edmonds; four sisters, Brenda, Linda, Ruth and Ruby, and brother, Jimmy; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
As published in The Daily Reflector
