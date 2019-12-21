Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Francine Robinson. View Sign Service Information Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 (252)-746-3510 Send Flowers Obituary





GREENVILLE - In loving memory of Donna Francine Robinson, born on March 27, 1949 in Stowe, P.A. to Frank and Ruth Jacketti. Donna was taken home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.



A funeral mass was held Friday at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church.



Donna lived a full life and touched the lives of so many. Received her nursing degree as an RN and served on the staffs at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, The American Red Cross and The University of Louisville. After retiring she continued to love people through her volunteer efforts with St. Gabriel's Circle of Friends and the local senior center. She gave of herself as the manager of the Ayden Senior Center. She served on the Committee of Revitalization of Ayden, BBQ festival, and Christmas Village. If help was needed, she always stepped up. Donna was a very active member in her church St. Gabriel's. She was honored in 2017 as Volunteer of the Year by The Ayden Chamber of Commerce. She also was a recipient of the Southern Star Award from Southern Bank.



Donna loved her family greatly and gave of herself to them! She took great pride in her children and beamed with joy when talking about or seeing her grandchildren. She thought there was nothing better to be called than Mom or Nan. To her, there was no higher calling than filling those roles well. She is loved and survived by her husband Lou Robinson. She will be missed dearly by her children, Cristi and Frank his wife Lyn, Jeremy and Jeff and her grandchildren Luke, Cole, Jackson, Alyssa, Quinn and Allana.



The world will be a bit dimmer today but we know heaven is a lot brighter having gained an angel! We know God has a perfect plan in this this life and we stand on that. We love you so!!!



Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden.



