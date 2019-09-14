Donna Kay Meza
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Donna Kay Meza, 54, passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday, September 12, 2019.
The service will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 PM in the Pinewood Mausoleum.
Mrs. Meza was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. She attended D. H. Conley and had an extended career in the dental field. She enjoyed going to the mountains and the beach. Donna had a special love for her dogs, Gunner and Gatlin. Her smile will be missed by all who knew her.
Donna is survived by her: husband of 13 years, Juan Meza; sons, Christopher Cody and wife, Amy, and Jonathan Mark; parents, Eugene and Judy Roberson; sister, Pam Adams and husband, Mike; brother, Jerry Adams and wife, Kristie; and nieces, great nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Saturday at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pitt County Humane Society, 3520 Tupper Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 14, 2019