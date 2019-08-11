Donnie Lee Kennedy

Service Information
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-752-2101
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Obituary
Donnie Lee Kennedy

GREENVILLE - Donnie Lee Kennedy, 60, son of the late Bobby & Girline Evans Kennedy, died Friday, August 9, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Monday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel.

Donnie was a native of Lenoir Co., but had been a resident of Pitt Co. his entire life. He worked as a painter for Charles Paint Company for more than 20 years. He loved to spend time with friends and family around big plates of food watching Nascar races and fishing, especially in Emerald Isle with a cold beer.

Donnie is survived by his 2 daughters, Jennifer Lee Kennedy, and Amy Kennedy Medley and son-in-law, Adam; 2 grandsons, James Simmons and Dallas Kennedy; 5 brothers, Ronnie, Doran, Thomas, Ricco and Damon Kennedy; and 2 sisters, Hope and Angie Kennedy.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 11, 2019
