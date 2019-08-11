Donnie Lee Kennedy
GREENVILLE - Donnie Lee Kennedy, 60, son of the late Bobby & Girline Evans Kennedy, died Friday, August 9, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Monday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel.
Donnie was a native of Lenoir Co., but had been a resident of Pitt Co. his entire life. He worked as a painter for Charles Paint Company for more than 20 years. He loved to spend time with friends and family around big plates of food watching Nascar races and fishing, especially in Emerald Isle with a cold beer.
Donnie is survived by his 2 daughters, Jennifer Lee Kennedy, and Amy Kennedy Medley and son-in-law, Adam; 2 grandsons, James Simmons and Dallas Kennedy; 5 brothers, Ronnie, Doran, Thomas, Ricco and Damon Kennedy; and 2 sisters, Hope and Angie Kennedy.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 11, 2019