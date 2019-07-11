Donnie Ray Farmer
WASHINGTON, NC - Mr. Donnie Ray Farmer, 51, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park, with Pastor Randy Wallace officiating.
Donnie was born and raised in the Greenville area, graduating from North Pitt High School. He went on to graduate from Pitt Community college. He worked for a number of years for Pitt County Government and later at Flander's Filters. He was a member of the 15th Street Church of God in Washington.
Donnie is survived by his mother, Jean Elks Farmer of Washington; father, Bobby Ray Farmer of Greenville; sister, Allison Farmer of Winterville; step-brother, John Tyson of Washington; nephews, Nathan Mainhart and Aiden Smith, both of Winterville; and his 2 dogs, Pattie Jean and Tootise.
The family will be available to receive friends anytime on Thursday or Friday at the home of Tony and Debbie Manning, 2895 Deb Lane, Stokes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 15th Street Church of God, 336 E 15th St., Washington, NC 27889.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
