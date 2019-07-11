Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donnie Ray Farmer. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Pinewood Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Donnie Ray Farmer



WASHINGTON, NC - Mr. Donnie Ray Farmer, 51, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.



A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park, with Pastor Randy Wallace officiating.



Donnie was born and raised in the Greenville area, graduating from North Pitt High School. He went on to graduate from Pitt Community college. He worked for a number of years for Pitt County Government and later at Flander's Filters. He was a member of the 15th Street Church of God in Washington.



Donnie is survived by his mother, Jean Elks Farmer of Washington; father, Bobby Ray Farmer of Greenville; sister, Allison Farmer of Winterville; step-brother, John Tyson of Washington; nephews, Nathan Mainhart and Aiden



The family will be available to receive friends anytime on Thursday or Friday at the home of Tony and Debbie Manning, 2895 Deb Lane, Stokes.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 15th Street Church of God, 336 E 15th St., Washington, NC 27889.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Donnie Ray FarmerWASHINGTON, NC - Mr. Donnie Ray Farmer, 51, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park, with Pastor Randy Wallace officiating.Donnie was born and raised in the Greenville area, graduating from North Pitt High School. He went on to graduate from Pitt Community college. He worked for a number of years for Pitt County Government and later at Flander's Filters. He was a member of the 15th Street Church of God in Washington.Donnie is survived by his mother, Jean Elks Farmer of Washington; father, Bobby Ray Farmer of Greenville; sister, Allison Farmer of Winterville; step-brother, John Tyson of Washington; nephews, Nathan Mainhart and Aiden Smith , both of Winterville; and his 2 dogs, Pattie Jean and Tootise.The family will be available to receive friends anytime on Thursday or Friday at the home of Tony and Debbie Manning, 2895 Deb Lane, Stokes.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 15th Street Church of God, 336 E 15th St., Washington, NC 27889.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close