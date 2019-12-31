Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora Etta Luck Koesy. View Sign Service Information Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service 3915 Oleander Drive Wilmington , NC 28403 (910)-791-4444 Send Flowers Obituary





Dora Etta Luck KoesyASHEBORO - Dora Etta Luck Koesy went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Randolph County in 1927, she was the eldest child of Astor Lonnie and Loutishia McPherson Luck.She was married for 55 years to Sheldon Fred Koesy, former pastor in Snow Hill, Jason, and Williamston Presbyterian Churches, who predeceased her in 2009. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Lonnie Luck and Johnny Luck and wife Shirley and her sister Martha Luck Saunders. She was also predeceased by her brothers-in-law Jason Koesy and wife Helen, Calvin Koesy and wife Mary Jane, John Koesy, Hugh Shingleton, and Clarence Adams.Dora Etta is survived by her daughters Becky K. Crosier of Farmville, Debby K. Alston and husband Allen of Kernersville, and Nancy K. Parker and husband Jeffrey of Greenville, SC and her son Mike and wife Kim of Raleigh; grandchildren Dawn C. Jones and husband Chris of Grimesland, Brian Crosier of Farmville, Justin Crosier and wife Amanda of Ayden, Claire Alston of Brooklyn, NY, John and Bethany Alston of Kernersville, Katy Koesy of Brooklyn, NY, and Lauren Koesy of Raleigh; great grandchildren Jackson Wainwright of Greenville, Cal Crosier of Farmville, and Colton and Ava Crosier of Ayden. She is also survived by her sister Betty Luck Adams and sisters-in-law Odelia Luck, Jeanne K. Earnest and husband Charles, Annie Lou Koesy, Lucy K. Shingleton, and Barbara Koesy; and also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.The funeral will be Thursday, January 2 at Coble Ward- Smith Funeral Home, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC. Visitation will be at 1:00 with the service at 2:00. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington.Memorial gifts may be made to McClure Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5908 Castle Hayne Road, Castle Hayne, NC 28429 or to Wycliffe Bible Translators ( wycliffe.org ). As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

