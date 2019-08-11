Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Memorial service 2:00 PM Our Lady of Lourdes Church Raleigh , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Elaine Cramer



GREENVILLE - Doris Elaine Cramer, age 88, entered into eternal peace and joy in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina.



The memorial service will be held Our Lady of Lourdes Church, in Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 2 PM, with a reception to follow.



All who knew Doris knew she lived for her husband, children and grandchildren as well as close friends both new and long time. She will be remembered for her sweet, gentle spirit, great smile and servant's heart, always thinking and putting others ahead of herself. It is "your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit which is of great worth in God's sight." 1 Peter 3:4.



She was born June 11, 1931 to Noel Pace and Hazel Barnes Pace. She graduated from Mishawaka High School, Mishawaka, Indiana and then attended



Jim's IBM career led them from Lafayette, Indiana to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1966, and then to Raleigh, North Carolina in 1968, where they resided and raised their family of five in North Hills for 50 years, until moving to Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville, North Carolina in December, 2018.



She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church for over 50 years. She served on several ministries with Jim, including Diocese Youth Ministry Board for 10 years, and parish board, and hospital Eucharistic ministry. Doris had a deep personal faith filled both with church and personal bible study, daily devotions and prayer. When she could no longer do physically for others, she did prayerfully. Doris was a prodigious letter writer and greeting card sender, remembering every occasion and celebration and adding her special words of love and encouragement for each recipient.



Doris demonstrated great faith, strength, endurance and determination during the last several years of her life, as she was onset with various neurological conditions. She not only endured but maintained her sweet smile and sparkle in her eyes noticed by all who were blessed to spend time with her. Having lost her mobility in life, we know she is dancing in heaven now with many angels.



Doris was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Wayne Pace, who sacrificed his life and earned a



She is survived by her husband, Jim; a son, Robert Wayne Cramer, his wife, Ann Hollowell Cramer, and their children: Ashley Pace Cramer, Robert Wayne Cramer, Jr. and his wife, Mary Rachel Cramer, and their son, Robert Wayne Cramer III (Tripper), and David McKinnie Cramer and his fiance;e, Sydney Leigh Branch; a daughter, Patti Cramer Brown, her husband, Howard Wayne Brown, and their children: Victoria Brown and her fiance;, Joe Sainato, and Travis Howard Brown; and a daughter, Sharon Cramer Crumpler, her husband, David Pridgen Crumpler, and their son, David Michael Crumpler; and a sister, Charlotte Pace Bellows. She loved and doted on her grandchildren, especially enjoying family time at their beach house in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina since 1974 and attending many of their games and performances. Many of the grandchildren fondly recall "finding" candy she would hide under Grandpa's favorite chair so they could enjoy it. She loved one-on-one time with each of them and when all were together for holidays ("Cramer Christmas") and other family celebrations.



The family wishes to thank the skilled nursing care staff and administration of Cypress Glen for their care of Doris and to Hospice of Greenville for their visits and comfort. Since moving to Cypress Glen, she enjoyed all the times with other residents who became friends, and treasured the calls and visits from long-time friends and family outside Greenville.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, towards the fight against the progressive and devastating effects of CMT. Please send memorials to CMTA, P.O.Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036.



Arrangements are in the care of Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville, North Carolina.



"Even to your old age and gray hairs I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you." Isaiah 46:4.



As published in The Daily Reflector

