Doris Hodges Godley
GRIMESLAND - Mrs. Doris Hodges Godley, 100, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. in Pinewood Memorial Park by the Revs. Skipper McLawhorn and Virgil Smith. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Mrs. Godley was the youngest of eleven and the last surviving child born to Edward "Ned" and Emily Smith Hodges. She was a member of the Proctor Memorial Christian Church.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jasper A. Godley and her son, Ned Godley.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Christina Martin; and great-grandchildren, Gavin, Avery, Jake and Savannah.
Memorial contributions may be made to Proctor Memorial Christian Church, P. O. Box 159, Grimesland, NC 27837.
