Doris Lee Floyd Hanna
NEW YORK - Mrs. Doris Lee Floyd Hanna, 86, died on Friday, September 27, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, Octber 5, 2019, at Sweet Hope Free Will Baptist Church, Grimesland, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019