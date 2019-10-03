Doris Lee Floyd Hanna

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Lee Floyd Hanna.
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Obituary
Send Flowers

Doris Lee Floyd Hanna

NEW YORK - Mrs. Doris Lee Floyd Hanna, 86, died on Friday, September 27, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, Octber 5, 2019, at Sweet Hope Free Will Baptist Church, Grimesland, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.