Doris Little Richardson
GREENVILLE - Doris Little Richardson, 95, heard the call from heaven Sunday morning September 15th 2019 surrounded by her family who loved her very much.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday September 18 at Greenwood cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Donald Conway officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Doris was the daughter of the late Rev. D.J. Little and Mamie Price Little. She was a loving sister, mother and very special aunt who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a faithful servant for many years playing the piano and leading the choirs at ST. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church Greenville NC and Winterville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Doris was a mighty Prayer Warrior spending many hours praying and worshiping her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Richardson sisters Hazel Williams, Beatrice Lane, Ruth O'Neill, Lois Cowan and brothers Johnny Little, James Little and Don Little.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon Richardson Porter of Southern California and sisters, Eleanor Weaver (John) of Davidsville, PA and Virginia Conway of Greenville, NC.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church, Vision 20/20 Building Fund, 16748 Rough and Ready Rd, Fair Bluff. NC 28439.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Cremtory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 17, 2019