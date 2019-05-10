Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Salisbury Sheppard. View Sign Service Information Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations 3205 E 10Th St Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-355-9995 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Union Grove OFWB Church 2846 Sheppard Mill Rd. Greenville , NC View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Union Grove OFWB Church 2846 Sheppard Mill Rd. Greenville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Salisbury Sheppard



WILSON - Doris Salisbury Sheppard, 93, known affectionately as "Muh" to her family and friends, passed peacefully at her home with family on Monday, May 6, 2019.



Family will receive friends Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at Union Grove OFWB Church located at 2846 Sheppard Mill Rd. Greenville, NC. Funeral Services for Ms. Sheppard will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1PM at the church. At all other times, family will receive visitors at the home: 2431 Winding Creek Dr. SW Wilson, NC 27893.



Ms. Sheppard was born May 14, 1925, in Martin County, NC, to parents Ida and James Salisbury. She attended Post Oak School until leaving as a young child to help her family. In 1945, she married Johnny Lee Sheppard. She raised her children, two nieces and one nephew. She accepted Christ early in her life and was baptized at Whichard Chapel Holiness Church in Stokes, NC. Later, she became a member of Union Grove. A dedicated member of her church, she was appointed as a "Mother" of Union Grove.



In addition to being a homemaker, she worked as a tenant farmer, a caretaker and became an accomplished seamstress who spent decades sewing choir robes, bridesmaid dresses, suits and other fashions for so many in her community. Her work brought her happiness and valuable friendships that she would maintain over many years to come. She was known as a woman of Grace with a stylish sense of fashion, which included the perfect accessories and matching Sunday hats - a signature look she maintained through the end.



Left to cherish precious memories are her four children: Johnny Mack Little of Raeford, NC; Ann Teel (Mack) of Bethel, NC; Johnny Van Shephard (Sylvia) of Saratoga, NC; and Dorothy Vines of Wilson, NC; the two nieces she raised: Clara Mae James (Mount Olive, NC); Ida Andrews (Gastonia, NC); one loving sister, Christine ("Sis") Andrews of Greenville, NC; twenty-two Grand children; thirty-six Great Grand children; thirty-one Great Great-Grand children; four Great Great Great-Grand-children, and a host of family and friends.



Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC.



