Doris Smith James

Service Information
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-752-2101
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilkerson Funeral Home
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Pinewood Memorial Park
Obituary
Doris Smith James

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Doris Smith James, 95, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice Center with her family by her side.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11:30 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 10 to 11 AM.

Mrs. James lived most of her life in Pitt County, graduating from Greenville High School. She worked for many years at Brody's Department Store and was a longtime member of Sweet Gum Grove FWB Church.

Mrs. James was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin James.

She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Dobbs and husband, Robert, of Greensboro, GA, and Linda Taylor and husband, Cyrus, of Chocowinity; son, Benjamin James, Jr. of Harker's Island; grandchildren, Corey Dobbs and wife, Stefanie, Logan Dobbs and wife, Andrea, all of Georgia, and Morgan Taylor Boyd and husband, Alex, of Greenville; and great-grandchildren, Kinleigh and Ryleigh.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 15, 2019
