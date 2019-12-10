Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Strickland Leggett. View Sign Service Information Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. 302 West Main Street Williamston , NC 27892 (252)-792-4152 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAMSTON - Doris Strickland Leggett made her final journey to her Heavenly home on December 8, 2019 when she died peacefully at River Trace Nursing Center in Washington, NC. Doris was born to Myrtle Watkins Strickland and Isaac Isaiah Strickland on September 1, 1930 in Wayne County. Her very early childhood was spent in Johnston County before the family relocated to Halifax County, NC. Doris was no stranger to hard work from an early age working on the farm including picking cotton and harvesting tobacco. She became quite adept at canning and preserving, winning awards through the 4-H including trips to Chicago and Washington, DC. Doris was one of 10 children, 9 of whom survived to adulthood. She was predeceased by her parents and all of her siblings.



Doris entered East Carolina Teachers College in the late 1940s majoring in Home Economics and working in the student cafeteria to help pay her college costs.



Doris met the love of her life, M. Henry Leggett, Jr. while a student in Greenville. They married on November 21, 1953. Doris and Henry welcomed 3 new additions and grew their family in Williamston, NC. Doris was employed by Virginia Electric and Power Company initially, then began her career at the Martin County Welfare Department which later became the Department of Social Services. She initially worked with the elderly population, then with Aid to Families with Dependent Children, Child Protective Services, and, finally Adoptions. She brought a positive influence to the lives of many through her work with DSS.



Doris exhibited great joy in life and got much joy from serving others. She was very active in the life of First Christian Church, Williamston, teaching Sunday School, serving as a deacon and elder, active in the Christian Women's Fellowship, and lifting her beautiful voice in praise with the Chancel Choir. She was frequently found in the kitchen at the church helping to serve meals for many occasions.



Doris also served as a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout den mother touching the lives of many young people through scouting. She was a member of the Lions Auxillary of Williamston for many years. She was a dedicated Red Cross volunteer organizing and working blood drives and helping with disaster relief.



The lives most touched by Doris Leggett are those of her family. She is survived by 3 very grateful children, Kathy Thaman (Mike) of Raeford, NC, Ann Copeland (Tim) of Greenville, NC, and Mark Leggett (Joan) of Jamesville, NC. She and Henry adored their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving grandchildren include Justyn Knox Burgess (Billy) of Zebulon, Morgan Wickizer Jones (Russ) of Cary, Courtney Leggett Morgan (Chad) of Newport, Beth Copeland of Greenville, Ben Leggett of Jamesville, and Alex Thaman of Winterset, Iowa. Her greats include Cole, Cameron, Jordyn, Jayden, Claren, Aven and Ellis. Surviving in-laws include Florine Strickland of Cocoa Beach, Fl., Nancy Rhea Strickland of Roanoke Rapids, Franklin Brown of Greenville, Ervin Evans of Greenville, Ann Strickland of Halifax and Angelum Leggett Raunikar of Audubon, PA.



Funeral arrangements are by Biggs Funeral Home of Williamston, NC. Visitation on Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 7:00-8:30 pm at the funeral home. Funeral on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church 101 E. Liberty Street Williamston, NC. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will be at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Leggett 1085 Pond Dr. Jamesville, NC.



Flowers or memorial contributions to The American Red Cross, The Alzheimer's Foundation or First Christian Church.



