Doris Wingate Rogers
GREENVILLE - Doris Wingate Rogers, 88, went home Saturday, November 30, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 2:30pm at Greenville Church of God. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Doris grew up in Greenville and married Rev. Albert Wingate in 1949. The both accepted Christ at Greenville Church of God where they were members. They co-founded Vanceboro Church of God on May 30, 1957 and pastored there together until Albert's death in 1988. In 1993, she married Don Rogers and they continued in ministry at the church, now known as Passion Church of God.
She was a minister and evangelist who enjoyed having prayer meetings and was the first lady to do devotionals at the historic Snowd Branch Camp Meeting. She always enjoyed visiting the sick and ministered to them in their time of need.
In addition to her first husband, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Don in 2016.
She is survived by her children, Rhonda Riley and husband Michael of Greenville, Albert Wingate, Jr. of New Bern, Rev. Debra McPeak of Vanceboro, and Phillip Wingate and wife Pam of Greenville; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Cutler of Washington; brothers, Johnny and Steve Flynn; and a step-sister, Carolyn Ann Evans, all of Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Passion Church of God, Building Fund, PO Box 216, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 2, 2019