Dorothy Evangeline Jones (1949 - 2019)
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church
Greenville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church
Greenville, NC
View Map
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Dorothy Evangeline Jones, 69, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
