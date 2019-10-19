Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy J. Gay. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Howell Swamp FWB Church Send Flowers Obituary





WALSTONBURG - Mrs. Dorothy Jones Gay, known to most as "Dot", passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at her residence at the age of 90. A native of Greene County, she was born June 30, 1929, the daughter of Willie H. and Lilly Mae McKeel Jones.



A graduate of the Walstonburg High School, she was avid basketball player, and soon after graduation, married her late husband, Edwin Earl Gay. She was a consummate homemaker and loved cooking and was well known for her pies and cobblers that she often shared with sick friends and church family. Her strong work ethic shown as she helped her husband on the farm, tended a garden and canned the vegetables of it each season, and tackled whatever chore was present the moment.



Additionally, she worked outside of the home primarily as a bookkeeper, worked with Greene County Soil Conservation, Greene County Department of Social Services and several years with Farmville Furniture Company.



A person of deep faith, she was a member of Howell Swamp FWB Church for more than 80 years where she was very active in the church and its ministries.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Earl Gay in 2008; and siblings, Katie Mae



Her surviving family includes her sons, Samuel "Sammy" Earl Gay and wife, Laurie, and Michael "Mike" Lynn Gay and wife, Debbie, all of Walstonburg; grandchildren, Ashley G. Bryant and husband, David, Samantha Gay, and Matt Gay and wife, Lindsay, all of Walstonburg, and Mitch Gay and wife, Elise of Morehead City; and great-grandchildren, Gabby Gay, Caroline Bryant, Webb Gay, Adelaide Gay, Owen Gay and Cope Gay.



Funeral services will be held 3 PM Sunday, October 20th, at Howell Swamp FWB Church with Reverend Tony Glass officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Gay Family Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6 - 8 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service and other times at the Gay residence. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Howell Swamp FWB, c/o treasurer Debbie Gay, 930 Meadow Road, Walstonburg, NC 27888. Online condolences at

