Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum
Dorothy Lamour Cox Sutton
GREENVILLE - God called another precious angel home, Dorothy Lamour Cox Sutton, 80, passed away on Friday December 20, 2019, born March 15, 1939.
The funeral service will be held Monday at 7 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 6-7 PM, at the funeral home. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday at 11 AM in the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mrs. Sutton, a native of Pitt County, was a lifelong resident of Greenville. In her early years, she served her community as a nursing assistant and throughout her life she was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lee Sutton: parents Louis Line Cox and Daisy Elizabeth Pugh Cox; brother, Albert Lee Cox; sisters, Ethel Mae Burroughs, Lilian Ruth Tripp, and Delia Yates; and daughter, Dorothy Lee Sutton. Also, preceded in death by her furry grandbabies.
She is survived by daughters, Priscilla Braxton Bauler and husband, Steve, of Ayden, Mary Louise Lilly and Betty Jo Sutton, both of Greenville, and Susan Mitchell Galloway of Hampton Virginia; sons, Joseph Sutton and wife, Tina, and Keith Mercer and wife, Mickie, all of Greenville; brother, Roy Cox and wife, Millie, of Greenville; grandchildren, Chistina Campuzano, Ashley Mata, Rafael Sutton, Josh Mercer, Ashlyn Mercer, Joey Sutton, Elijah Sutton, Rebecca Hendrickson, Joseph Lynn Blanchard, Brittany Blanchard, Raymond Blanchard, and Daniel Lee Blanchard; and 2 great-grandchildren, Reyna Grottini, the love of her life, and Amaj Brummell; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 22, 2019
