Dorothy Vines Dudley
BETHEL - Mrs. Dorothy Vines Dudley, 76, died on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was a retired Librarian and English Teacher in the Martin County Schools. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Christ Community O.F.W.B Church, Bethel, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 4, 2019