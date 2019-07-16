Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Corey Smith. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Rose Hill OFWB Church Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Corey



GREENVILLE - Douglas Corey Smith, 66, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home.



The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10 AM in Rose Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by his pastor, Rev. Roger Haithcock. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Doug, son of the late Hubert L. and Kathleen Corey Smith, was a native of Pitt County and lived his early life in the Chicod community and was a graduate of Chicod High School. He learned early on that life on a farm could be very hard work and especially rewarding at the end of the day. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Appalachian State University. Doug was involved in farm credit for 30 years before his retirement in 2008. He was proud to be a part of the success of the farming community. On occasion he would stop by to see a customer around meal time. He really appreciated folks allowing him to enjoy some fine country cooking, followed by desserts such as cakes, pies, and one of his favorites: warm banana pudding.



He was also a member of Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, sang in the choir, and served as the secretary for the Laymen's League for many years. He also helped with budgeting and the Finance committee. One of his real joys was working with the seniors group, Tuesday's Children. He believed strongly in family, faith, and friends. He was also an avid fan of Duke Basketball for many years and was especially thrilled when he had opportunities to attend games in Cameron Indoor Stadium. He felt his true calling would be to explain to Coach K some of the finer points of the game, with particular emphasis on when to call a time out and playing as many guys as possible.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Nathaniel Simon Smith.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gail Cherry Smith; daughter, Cherry Smith of Winterville; brother, Ronald H. Smith and wife, Cynthia, of Bethel; nieces, Marty and husband, Danny and their daughter, Kayla, all of Bethel, Mandy Bowers and husband, Brad and their twins, Samantha and Braxton, of Grimesland, Nell Cherry of Washington, NC and Elizabeth Cherry and husband, Anthony Saunders of Nyack, NY; nephews, Henry Cherry of Wilmington, Michael Hosey and wife, Marta and their daughters, Brynn and Laina Grace, of Raleigh; and the "true love of his life," his pet Pug, "Anna."



The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at the home.



Memorials may be made to the Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 6236 County Home Road, Winterville, NC 28590.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

