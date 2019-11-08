Douglas Elwood McPherson
LITTLETON - Douglas Elwood McPherson, 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 5, 2019 at the Greenville Service League Hospice House after a wonderful day of being with his family. The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, from 1:00 to 3:00pm in the fellowship hall of Sharon United Methodist Church in Kinston.
A native of Littleton, NC, Mr. McPherson attended Chowan College before serving two years in the Army. He received a BS degree from Atlantic Christian College and became an accountant. In his later years, he chose to settle in the country on his farm surrounded by nature, where he enjoyed reading, watching movies, and listening to the news to stay informed of current events. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren!
Mr. McPherson was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas McPherson and Anne McPherson Lee; his sister, Helen Pope and husband, Crowell; his brother, Dallas McPherson and wife, Patsy; and his brother-in-law, Alex Hall.
He is survived by his three sons, Douglas McPherson Jr. of Tarboro, NC, David McPherson and wife, Rachel of Wernersville, PA, and Jonathan McPherson and wife, Rachel of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Hasani, Jordan, Jamison, Lilyahna, Leah, Lola, Colin, and Chloe; and sisters, Lucy Girard and husband, Jerry and Ginny Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, c/o Vidant Health Foundation, PO Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 8, 2019