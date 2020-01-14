Douglas G. Owens
FOUNTAIN - Rev. Douglas G. Owens, 77, of Fountain, passed away Saturday. A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC., with Brent Wooten officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, immediately following the service, at the funeral home located at 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.
Douglas was an ordained Free Will Baptist minister, currently serving as the Pastor of Otter's Creek FWB Church in Macclesfield, NC. Prior to going into the ministry, he was a long-time employee of Collins & Aikman Corporation in Farmville, NC. In his free time, Douglas was an avid golfer. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Jones Owens; one son, Garry Owens (Lois) of Fountain; one grandson, Jack Owens of Fountain; and one sister, Deborah Owens Gay of Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H.R. "Jack" Owens and Sarah Wainwright Owens, and a brother, Randolph Owens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 249, Middlesex, NC 27557.
Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
