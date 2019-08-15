Douglas "Spooky" Griggs
BETHEL - Mr. Douglas "Spooky" Griggs, 68, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at The New Saints Delight Church of God in Christ, Bethel, NC. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
