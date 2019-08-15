Douglas "Spooky" Griggs

Guest Book
  • "Sending my condolence and prayer sorry your loss"
    - Helen Ward
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
The New Saints Delight Church of God in Christ
Bethel, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
The New Saints Delight Church of God in Christ
Bethel, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Douglas "Spooky" Griggs

BETHEL - Mr. Douglas "Spooky" Griggs, 68, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at The New Saints Delight Church of God in Christ, Bethel, NC. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.