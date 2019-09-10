Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doyle "Waid" Akeman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doyle "Waid" Akeman



GREENVILLE - Mr. Doyle "Waid" Akeman, 74, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.



A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday from 5 to 8 PM at A. J. McMurphy's.



Waid grew up in a military family and lived in numerous places. He graduated from ECU and lived most of his adult life in Greenville where he made numerous friends who became his family. He managed the Rathskeller for several years, before working as a chef at numerous area restaurants, including, Villa Roma, Sweet Caroline's, Annabelle's, Swiss Chalet, Szechaun Garden, and most recently at Cypress Glen.



Waid was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his: brother, Norman Johnson, III; sister, Cindy Thuer of Milwaukee, WI; and nephew, Johnny Johnson of Clayton, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pitt County Humane Society, P.O. Box 8121, Greenville, NC 27835.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

