Earleen Mabry Carr
GREENVILLE - Ms. Earleen Mabry Carr was the daughter of the late Frank Mabry Sr. and Esther B. Mabry. Funeral services will be held Monday 2 PM September 23 in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
She was born in Ayden, NC and spent her formative years in Pitt and Craven counties NC. She departed this life on Monday September 16, 2019 after several years of declining health.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Streeter, Bernice McKenzie, and Vera West; and brothers; Frank Mabry Jr. and John Mabry.
She is survived by her 3 children: daughter, Bernice Brimmage of the home; sons, Ron Allen of Pasadena MD, Rick Allen of Westminister CA; grandchildren, Angelina Thompson of Ayden, NC, Jason Allen of Abilene, TX, Keith Allen of Crawfordsville Indiana, Naomi McKay of Clayton, NC; sisters, Allie Kornegay, Leslie Mabry, Chrisartina Rosenboro, Sudie Strickland; brothers, Joseph Mabry, Willie Mabry, Cleveland Mabry, Raymond Mabry, and Johnny Mabry; six great grandchildren and a host of great relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
Earleen was baptized a Jehovahs witness in July 1988. She was a devoted servant to Jehovah and relished attending meetings and delivering his teachings thru field service. She made many dear friends and lasting relationships through the practice of her faith and her life was enriched by these associations.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 21, 2019