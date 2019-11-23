Edith G. Waters
PINETOWN - Mrs. Edith Gurkins Waters, age 97, a former resident of 651 Waters Road, Pinetown, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at the home of her daughter.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Hunter's Bridge Church of Christ, 15158 U.S. Hwy 264, Pinetown. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM conducted by Bud Ball. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Washington.
The following will serve as pallbearers: Eddie Tetterton, C. H. Tetterton, Ray Main, William Main, Justin Waters, and Lee "Coop" Cooper.
Mrs. Waters was born Beaufort County on June 6, 1922. She was the daughter of the late William Nicholson Gurkins and Callie Waters Gurkins. Mrs. Waters was a homemaker and helped with farming. At the time of her passing, she was the oldest member of Hunter's Bridge Church of Christ.
Mrs. Waters was married to Wiley Brown Waters, who preceded her in death, June 28, 2008.
Mrs. Waters is survived by her daughter, Linda W. Page of Greenville; grandson, Ken Page and wife, Susan of Wendell, N.C., sister, Thelma Tetterton of Pinetown and special friend, Lena Hungate.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Waters was preceded in death by a brother, Melburn Gurkins and two sisters, Vada Gurkins and Hazel Main.
The family will receive friends at other times at the home of her daughter, Linda W. Page, 42 Barnes Street, Greenville.
Special thanks to Caren Cooper and Sara Wyatt of Amediyis Hospice and all the people at Action Health for their excellent care.
