Edna Earle Pridgen Smith
WASHINGTON - Edna Earle Pridgen Smith, 92, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11am at Lion of Judah Community Church. Burial will follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Edna, a native of Washington, married Zebidee Smith and was able to travel the world and live in many places due to his serving in the US military. Following his retirement, they settled in Washington. Edna was an active member of Washington 15th Street Church of God until her health declined. She was an accomplished seamstress and made clothes not only for herself, but for many friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two children, Pat Beard and Barbara Smith; two grandchildren, Jason Stillabower and Heather Bradley; and several siblings.
Edna is survived by her children, Paulette Nesbitt, Jackie Wallace and husband Roy, all of VA, Gloria Stillabower and husband Roger of IN, and John Smith and wife Carolyn of Washington; grandchildren, Angie Crummett, Walter Nugent, Tracie Howe, Chris Stillabower, Bridget Brandt, Ben and Jonathan Smith, and Jenny Conway; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, JR Pridgen of CO; and a sister, Christine Morris of Washington.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
