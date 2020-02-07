Edna Lofton Hill
TRENTON - Edna Lofton Hill, 85, of Trenton, North Carolina, entered the arms of Jesus on January 29, 2020. Funeral be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1pm at the Freewill Chapel FWB Church in Pollocksville.
Educated in Jones County Schools, she was employed with the Dept. of Social Services as a personal caregiver for many years.
She was predeceased by: her parents, William and Hannah Lofton; all 8 of her siblings; her husband, Guie Dell Hill and daughter, Anita Roberts.
She is survived by: three daughters, Myrna Lewis (Donald) of Greenville, Cheryl Jenkins of Pollocksville and Belinda Hill-Brittian (Gerald) of Durham; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern, North Carolina.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 7, 2020