Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 11:45 AM - 1:00 PM Greenville Church of God Funeral service 1:00 PM Greenville Church of God

Edward Carson Moore



GREENVILLE - Edward Carson (Eddie) Moore, 75, passed away, Tuesday, July 16, 2019.



The funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 PM in the Greenville Church of God. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Scotland Neck. The family will receive friends Saturday at the church prior to the service from 11:45 AM to 1 PM.



Eddie was a lifelong resident of Greenville and a graduate of J.H. Rose High School. He served in the U.S. Army and spent 25 years working in law enforcement. For many years he thoroughly enjoyed serving as the D.A.R.E officer for Pitt County. Eddie was a member of the Greenville Church of God and the Greenville Optimist Club. He was a member, former president, and current Area Representative for the 5 eastern NC chapters of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. He was also a member of the Blue Knights and the Boneyard H.O.G. Chapter.



Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Carson Moore and Alice Ward Ballance; step-mother, Edna Cannon Moore; sister, Connie Louise Moore; and a granddaughter, Chelsea Moore.



He is survived by his Wife of 30 years, Virginia (Ginger) Moore; children, Edward Stacy Moore, Deborah Holliday, and John Stephen Moore (Nikki), all of Chocowinity; step-son, Sean Kevin Barber of Naples, FL; grandchildren, Corey, Mercedes, and Jerry Conner (Papa's Little Buddy); step-grandsons, Joshua and Steven; and sisters, Katherine Butts (Rolane Harris) of Farmville, and Wanda Mills of Hookerton.



Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Motorcyclists Association-RFS, PO Box 9, Hatfield, AR 71945.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

