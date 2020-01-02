Edward Earl Briley, Sr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Edward Earl Briley, Sr., 84, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
A private burial will be held in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Briley worked for 43 years in the auto industry, working with Wynne Chevrolet in Bethel and Phelps Chevrolet in Greenville. He loved to fish and play golf. Mr. Briley was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Lucy Briley; and a sister, Ann Ayers.
He is survived by his: wife, Sherre Latham Briley; children, Edward E. Briley, Jr.; Teresa Briley; Mike Briley and wife, Lisa; and Elaine Weil and husband, Brian, of Pensacola, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and sisters, Corrine Tetterton and Sue Faircloth.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 2, 2020