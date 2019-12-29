Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward S. Asby Sr.. View Sign Service Information PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 (252)-946-4144 Visitation 2:00 PM PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Pamlico Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Edward S. Asby, Sr.



CHOCOWINITY - Mr. Edward Stanley Asby, Sr., age 91 a resident of Chocowinity, NC died Friday December 27, 2019 at River Trace Nursing & Rehabilitation.



A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday December 30, 2019 at Pamlico Memorial Gardens and will be officiated by Rev. Glen Batten. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers, Quentin Asby, Vann Elks, Tim Elks, Alan Asby, and Bryce Asby.



Mr. Asby was born in Beaufort County on December 12, 1928 to the late George Harrison Asby and Daisy Christabelle Ormond Asby. On January 23, 1953 he married Shirley Lee Padgett who survives. Mr. Asby worked as a fork lift mechanic for Yale until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed fishing, working on lawn mowers, yodeling, playing his mouth harp and making people laugh. Mr. Asby Attended Sweet Gum Grove Church. He loved his children, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Janet Elks and husband Darrell of Chocowinity, Rev. Stan Asby and wife Diane of Greenville, six grandchildren, Quentin Asby, Laura Peters, Vann Elks, Tim Elks, Crystal Libby, Stacy Bullock, 13 greatgrandchildren, and two sisters, Dorothy Wheaton and Juanita Everson.



He is preceded in death by a sister, Lottie Bowen, and a brother, Marshall Asby.



The family will receive friends Monday December 30, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the funeral hour at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 or to the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 5970 Fairview Road, Suite 217, Charlotte, NC 28210.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mr. Asby's caregivers for their care at the home and at River Trace.



Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting



As published in The Daily Reflector

