Edwin L. Yancey, Sr.



GREENVILLE - Dr. Edwin L. Yancey, Sr., 84, died July 30, 2019 at Cypress Glen Methodist Retirement Community.



A private family service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville. The Reverend Joyce Day will officiate. Burial will follow in the church columbarium.



Ed was born to the late James David Yancey and Eula Huey Yancey in Wedowee, Alabama, November 18, 1934. In 1936, they moved to Mebane, NC where he graduated high school in 1952.



He attended N.C. State University, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Animal Science, a Masters in Adult Education in 1968, and a Doctorate in Adult Education in 1981. Ed spent 30 years with the NC Agricultural Extension Service beginning as a 4-H agent in Smithfield, NC in 1956. That same year he married Betty Anne Williford of Lumberton, NC. Three children were born to that marriage.



In 1969, the Extension Service moved Ed and his family to Greenville, NC where he was Chairman of the Pitt County Extension office. The family was very active at St. James United Methodist Church where Ed served in many areas of church life. He especially enjoyed teaching the men's Sunday school class. Ed had been active in Kiwanis since age 21. In Greenville, he served as President of the club and also helped organize the K-Kids program at South Greenville School. Ed served as Assistant Scout Master for his son's scout troop and watched his son become an Eagle Scout.



In 1978, Ed was appointed District Chairman for the Extension Service, with offices at N.C. State University. He served in several districts over the next thirteen years, mostly in the western part of North Carolina.



In 1990, Ed retired and he and Betty returned to Greenville to enjoy church work, Kiwanis and golf. Ed and Betty have resided at Cypress Glen since 2013. The family would like to thank the administration, the staff in Skilled Nursing and the Memory Cottage for their concern and care throughout Ed's illness.



Ed is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Yancey; two daughters, Betty Lael Yancey of Charlotte, Elaine Y. Massengill and husband William of Benson; son, Edwin L. Yancey, Jr. and wife Jill of Cary; seven grandchildren: Will, Caroline, Hannah, Samantha, Ely, Jackson and Madeline; his brother, Winfred Yancey and wife Syble of Haw River; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Y. Hopkins.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: The Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington Street, Raleigh NC 27605.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



