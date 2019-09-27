Elaine M. Georgalis
GREENVILLE - Elaine M. Georgalis, 64, died peacefully Tuesday September 24, 2019.
The memorial service will be conducted on Saturday at 5 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 4 PM, at the funeral home.
A native of Edgecombe County, Elaine moved to Greenville in 1974. She attended East Carolina University where she received a B.S. and M.S. in Nutrition. She worked for several years with the Pitt County Board of Health and the Brody School of Medicine. She loved the sun, the beach and was passionate about everything she put her mind to, particularly her beloved family and dog, Bear.
She is survived by her: devoted husband of 43 years, Nicholas Georgalis; loving daughters, Holly Leightner and husband, Ian, of Asheville, NC and Amber Warrington and partner, Marcello Caliva, of Wilmington; granddaughter, Sophia Warrington; mother, Elsie Murray of Greenville; sister, Karen King and husband, James, of Ocean Isle; and brother, Clyde Murray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy, 485 Half Day Road, Suite 350, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 or at www.FoundationForPN.org
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.co.m
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019