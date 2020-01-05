Eleanor Green Davis
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Eleanor Greene Davis, 87, died Friday, January 3, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6 - 8pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 1-2pm at the church.
Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 5, 2020