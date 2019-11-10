Eleanor Jean Childs Mayo
FARMERS BRANCH, TX - Mrs. Eleanor Jean Childs Mayo, 86, passed away on October 28, 2019 in her home in Dallas, Texas, after a 5 month struggle with abdominal cancer.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Greenville, NC. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Family will receive family and friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM.
Born on October 7, 1933 in Syracuse, New York, Eleanor was the only child of Walter Frank Childs and Jean Patterson Childs. She obtained an Associate Degree in Art at Syracuse University, where she met her future husband, Bruce Mayo of Greenville. They married and moved from New York to Texas in the mid-1960s for his position at Texas Instruments. In addition to raising her children, she earned her nursing degree and worked as a private duty LVN for many years before she found her true calling as an adjuster for Nationwide Insurance. Eleanor's greatest passion in life was travel.
Eleanor is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bruce Roland Mayo, her two children, Merrilea Joyce Mayo and Marlyn Jean Mayo (Krampitz), and three grandchildren, Taran Keir Carim, Nicole Michelle Krampitz, and Ethan Mayo Krampitz.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 10, 2019