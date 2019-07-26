Elizabeth Adams
STOKES - Mrs. Elizabeth Adams, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Adams, a native of Pitt County, had spent most of her life in the Stokes and Pactolus communities. Early in her life, she was very active in the Salvation Army of Washington. She later became a beautician and was owner and operator of Lib's Beauty Shop for 50 years. A proud member of the Sweet Gum Grove Free Will Baptist Church, she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. Elizabeth also loved working in her garden and baking for certain special events.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Adams.
She is survived by; daughters, Harriett Adams Barnhill and husband, Tracy Jr., of Stokes and Donna Adams Corey and husband John, of Greenville; grandchildren, John Paul, Heather, Chad, Ashley, and Courtney; great grandchildren, Caroline, Haleigh, Parker, Carson, Lydia, Harrison, Reagan, Larsen, Austin Jr., Trace, and Langley; along with special friend, Bonnie Lake.
Memorials may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834, or to Sweet Gum Grove FWB Church, P.O. Box 156, Stokes, NC 27884.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 26, 2019