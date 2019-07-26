Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Adams. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Adams



STOKES - Mrs. Elizabeth Adams, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.



Funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.



Mrs. Adams, a native of Pitt County, had spent most of her life in the Stokes and Pactolus communities. Early in her life, she was very active in the Salvation Army of Washington. She later became a beautician and was owner and operator of Lib's Beauty Shop for 50 years. A proud member of the Sweet Gum Grove Free Will Baptist Church, she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. Elizabeth also loved working in her garden and baking for certain special events.



She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Adams.



She is survived by; daughters, Harriett Adams Barnhill and husband, Tracy Jr., of Stokes and Donna Adams Corey and husband John, of Greenville; grandchildren, John Paul, Heather, Chad, Ashley, and Courtney; great grandchildren, Caroline, Haleigh, Parker, Carson, Lydia, Harrison, Reagan, Larsen, Austin Jr., Trace, and Langley; along with special friend, Bonnie Lake.



Memorials may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834, or to Sweet Gum Grove FWB Church, P.O. Box 156, Stokes, NC 27884.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Elizabeth AdamsSTOKES - Mrs. Elizabeth Adams, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.Funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.Mrs. Adams, a native of Pitt County, had spent most of her life in the Stokes and Pactolus communities. Early in her life, she was very active in the Salvation Army of Washington. She later became a beautician and was owner and operator of Lib's Beauty Shop for 50 years. A proud member of the Sweet Gum Grove Free Will Baptist Church, she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. Elizabeth also loved working in her garden and baking for certain special events.She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Adams.She is survived by; daughters, Harriett Adams Barnhill and husband, Tracy Jr., of Stokes and Donna Adams Corey and husband John, of Greenville; grandchildren, John Paul, Heather, Chad, Ashley, and Courtney; great grandchildren, Caroline, Haleigh, Parker, Carson, Lydia, Harrison, Reagan, Larsen, Austin Jr., Trace, and Langley; along with special friend, Bonnie Lake.Memorials may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834, or to Sweet Gum Grove FWB Church, P.O. Box 156, Stokes, NC 27884.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close