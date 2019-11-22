Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Memorial service 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Visitation Following Services First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Betsy" Parkerson West



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Elizabeth "Betsy" Parkerson West, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from an illness diagnosed in 2003.



The Memorial Service will be conducted Sunday at 3 PM at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Amanda Hines. The family will greet friends following the memorial service.



Mrs. West, daughter of the late, Joseph Edward and Ruby Swindell Parkerson, was a native of Greenville, NC and lived her early life at 300 Eastern Street. She earned her teaching degree and 1st Masters at East Carolina College, and her 2nd Masters 29 years later at East Carolina University and taught for 38 years beginning with Third Street Elementary, on to West Greenville Elementary, and Elmhurst Elementary School.



Betsy West was a champion of children. She loved her students dearly and would do whatever it took to see them succeed educationally and personally. Years after her retirement, grown men and women from all walks of life would come up to her and tell her what a difference she made in their lives. We've been told she was a very special teacher who could reach some children where nobody else could. Descriptive words from others; compassionate, selfless, no nonsense, beloved, admired, and respected. Her faith was strong and we rejoice knowing she is now at Home with her Lord, Jesus Christ.



She was a charter member of Hooker Memorial Church. She served as president of the Christian Women's Fellowship, ran the Sunday school for a number of years, member of the Women's Bible Study, and served as an Elder and a Deacon. Dear to her heart was helping the needy families and elderly, so she was instrumental in forming and volunteering for the Care Givers group through the church. She was also an active member of the Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma since 1959, (a fraternal professional teachers chapter) Betsy served two terms as President, and was considered everyone's right hand gal. She'd help with whatever was needed.



Betsy West loved all of her Grandchildren, and was impactful in their lives. She was all about family and being with her loved ones. She was active and traveled....even took some of her grandkids on the train across the state just for the experience.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. West was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Pete" Burton West III (1981).



She is survived by son, Peter Edward West and wife Annelle of Winterville; daughter, LeAnne West Miller and husband Jody of Greensboro; grandchildren, Chris West and wife Jennifer; Lauren West Bowers and husband Vinse all of Greenville; Chase Brugh and wife Teresa; Peter Brugh and partner Sali Weigelt; great-grandchildren, Spencer and Macy West; Ivy and Taylor Bowers; Ashton and Niko Brugh sister, Josephine P. Costello of Ayden; sister-in-law, Martha C. West; nieces, Becky C. Selca and Betsy C. Small; nephew, John B. West.



The family would like to express their gratitude for the many years of special care given to Betsy by the caregivers of The Memory Cottage and Skilled Care at Cypress Glen.



Memorials may be made to: Hooker Memorial Christian Church, 1111 Greenville Boulevard SE, Greenville, NC 27858; or First Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund, 1400 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

